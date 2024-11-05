Amazon.com executive chair Jeff Bezos sells $213.8M in common stock

In a regulatory filing, Amazon.com (AMZN) disclosed that its Executive Chair Jeff Bezos sold 1.07M shares of common stock on November 1 in a total transaction size of $213.8M.
