Amazon.com executive chair Jeff Bezos sells $213.8M in common stock

In a regulatory filing, Amazon.com (AMZN) disclosed that its Executive Chair Jeff Bezos sold 1.07M shares of common stock on November 1 in a total transaction size of $213.8M.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.