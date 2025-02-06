AMAZON.COM Earnings Results: $AMZN Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMAZON.COM ($AMZN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.86 per share, beating estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. The company also reported revenue of $187,792,000,000, missing estimates of $191,045,161,203 by $-3,253,161,203.
AMAZON.COM Insider Trading Activity
AMAZON.COM insiders have traded $AMZN stock on the open market 100 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 100 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY P BEZOS (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 16,354,620 shares for an estimated $3,376,943,584.
- ANDREW R JASSY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 41,568 shares for an estimated $7,917,482.
- DOUGLAS J HERRINGTON (CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 37,212 shares for an estimated $7,125,551.
- MATTHEW S GARMAN (CEO Amazon Web Services) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 30,520 shares for an estimated $5,813,237.
- BRIAN T OLSAVSKY (Senior Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,200 shares for an estimated $5,590,048.
- DAVID ZAPOLSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 23,360 shares for an estimated $4,482,274.
- JONATHAN RUBINSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,670 shares for an estimated $4,000,369.
- SHELLEY REYNOLDS (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 7,582 shares for an estimated $1,445,420.
- DANIEL P HUTTENLOCHER sold 1,237 shares for an estimated $246,237
- KEITH BRIAN ALEXANDER sold 900 shares for an estimated $176,733
AMAZON.COM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,515 institutional investors add shares of AMAZON.COM stock to their portfolio, and 2,035 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 38,659,773 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,203,475,503
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 30,680,297 shares (-36.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,716,659,740
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 18,556,532 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,457,638,607
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 12,018,120 shares (+17054.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,636,655,346
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC added 11,391,479 shares (+82457.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,122,574,282
- STATE STREET CORP added 11,370,309 shares (+3.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,118,629,675
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 9,284,520 shares (-96.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,729,984,611
AMAZON.COM Government Contracts
We have seen $1,750,261 of award payments to $AMZN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- AWS CLOUD SERVICES: $1,299,323
- OCDO OD1 DATA LAB: $319,972
- CLOUD ENVIRONMENT THAT HELPS MAINTAIN COOPER HEWITT NETWORK/WEB FUNCTIONALITY'S: $100,000
- EMERGING TECHNOLOGY VIRTUAL PRIVATE CLOUD (EM VPC): $30,964
AMAZON.COM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AMZN stock 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 9 times. They made 9 purchases worth up to $135,000 on 01/21, 01/08, 12/24, 11/20, 09/03, 08/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/07, 10/31 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $50,000 on 11/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY sold up to $15,000 on 11/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL GUEST purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $150,000 on 10/15, 08/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
