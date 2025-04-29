AMAZON.COM Earnings Preview: Recent $AMZN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AMAZON.COM ($AMZN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $158,005,036,561 and earnings of $1.39 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AMZN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
AMAZON.COM Insider Trading Activity
AMAZON.COM insiders have traded $AMZN stock on the open market 102 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 102 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY P BEZOS (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 16,354,620 shares for an estimated $3,376,943,584.
- DOUGLAS J HERRINGTON (CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 60,211 shares for an estimated $13,265,635.
- ANDREW R JASSY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 41,568 shares for an estimated $8,746,378.
- DAVID ZAPOLSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 36,740 shares for an estimated $7,808,025.
- MATTHEW S GARMAN (CEO Amazon Web Services) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 30,500 shares for an estimated $6,418,120.
- BRIAN T OLSAVSKY (Senior Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,220 shares for an estimated $6,224,354.
- JONATHAN RUBINSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,670 shares for an estimated $4,000,369.
- SHELLEY REYNOLDS (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 12,624 shares for an estimated $2,724,197.
- DANIEL P HUTTENLOCHER sold 1,237 shares for an estimated $246,237
- KEITH BRIAN ALEXANDER sold 900 shares for an estimated $176,733
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
AMAZON.COM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,630 institutional investors add shares of AMAZON.COM stock to their portfolio, and 2,122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 25,110,499 shares (+47.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,508,992,375
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 21,337,744 shares (+3.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,681,287,656
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 17,681,004 shares (+36.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,879,035,467
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 17,635,391 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,869,028,431
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 13,903,160 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,050,214,272
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 12,018,120 shares (+17054.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,636,655,346
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 12,000,745 shares (+26.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,632,843,445
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
AMAZON.COM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AMZN stock 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 32 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 9 times. They made 9 purchases worth up to $135,000 on 04/08, 04/04, 01/21, 01/08, 12/24, 11/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/03 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 10/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/20 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/27, 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $130,000 on 02/26 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 01/16 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/04 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/07, 10/31 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $50,000 on 11/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY sold up to $15,000 on 11/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL GUEST purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
AMAZON.COM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMZN in the last several months. We have seen 19 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025
- Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for AMAZON.COM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMZN forecast page.
AMAZON.COM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMZN recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $AMZN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $235.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $235.0 on 04/23/2025
- Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $270.0 on 01/07/2025
- Mark Shmulik from Bernstein set a target price of $265.0 on 12/18/2024
- Tom Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $225.0 on 11/27/2024
- Tom Forte from Maxim Group set a target price of $260.0 on 11/01/2024
- Aaron Kessler from Seaport Global set a target price of $225.0 on 11/01/2024
- Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $225.0 on 11/01/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.