Amazon.com announces new fuel savings offer for Prime Members

October 23, 2024 — 06:05 am EDT

Amazon announced that Prime members can now save 10c per gallon at approximately 7,000 bp, Amoco, and ampm gas stations across the U.S. This offer could save Prime members on average nearly $70 per year on gas if purchasing at qualifying locations. Additionally, Prime members can expect even more savings on transportation-related costs in the future-in 2025, Amazon plans to add an electric vehicle charging savings offer with bp pulse, bp’s electric vehicle charging business, with more details to be revealed next year.

