Amazon: Anthropic To Use AWS's Trainium Chips; Amazon To Invest In Anthropic

September 25, 2023 — 03:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) and Anthropic announced a strategic collaboration in safer generative artificial intelligence. Anthropic is an AI safety and research company based in San Francisco. Amazon said AWS will become Anthropic's primary cloud provider for mission critical workloads, including safety research and future foundation model development. Also, Amazon will invest up to $4 billion in Anthropic and have a minority ownership position in the company.

Anthropic will use AWS Trainium and Inferentia chips to build, train, and deploy its future foundation models. The companies will also collaborate in the development of future Trainium and Inferentia technology.

