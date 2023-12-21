Amazon: 20 Last-Minute Christmas Deals

Some people finish up their holiday shopping weeks before the big day. The rest of us wait until the last minute, with hopes everyone on our list will have a present on time. Thankfully, Amazon still has a huge variety of holiday sales deals — just look for the message “Arrives before Christmas” on the items detail page if you want to ensure the gift is delivered before Santa’s arrival.
Here’s our picks for the best 20 holiday deals still available on Amazon
- JBL Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Save 50%, now $49.95
- HENCKELS 20-Piece Knife Set with Block - save 35%, now $149.99
- Arlo Essential Video Doorbell - save 56%, now $87.98
- Ninja AF101 Air Fryer - save 38%, now $79.99
- Playable Art Gourmet Burger Coaster Set - now $19.99
- Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker - save 41%, now $99.97
- Keurig K-Café Single Serve Coffee Maker and Frother - save 29%, now $99.98
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo - save 42%, now $139.00
- Flower Monaco Non-Toxic and Jumbo Toddler Crayons - now $21.90
- KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Stand Mixer - save 26%, now $279.95
- Weber 36" Gas Griddle - save 14%, now $499.00
- Garmin Multisport GPS Smartwatch - save 22%, now $699.99
- The Imagineering Company Millennials vs. Boomers Trivia Card Game - now $17.98
- DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo w/ Foldable Mini Camera Drone - save 8%, now $658
- Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV - save 21%, now $1,098
- Panasonic LUMIX S5II Mirrorless Camera - save 13%, now $1,997
- Apple MagSafe Charger - save 26%, now $29
- Canon All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer - save 35%, now $149.00
- Smart Bird Feeder Camera - now $87.99
- Vandel Puffy Laptop Sleeve - save 42%, now $23.19
Amazon Prime Free Two-Day Shipping
For Prime members, you'll need to order your gifts on or before December 22, 2023, to take advantage of Prime's free, two-day shipping and have your gifts arrive by Christmas. Keep in mind, the two-day shipping period begins when the item is shipped, not when you order! Depending on your location, some items may be available for next-day delivery when ordered on December 23, 2023.
Amazon's Same-Day Delivery
Same-day delivery is also available in more than 90 metro areas. Visit Amazon’s Same-Day Holiday Gift Guide to find must-have gifts and stocking stuffers in top categories — delivered fast via Same-Day Delivery.
"Arrives Before Christmas"
If you want to ensure the gift arrives before Santa's arrival, look for the message “Arrives before Christmas” on the item’s detail page. Of course, if you’re really a straggler, you can always order digital gift cards, which can be delivered on Christmas day.
Related Content
- Christmas Toys At the Last Minute: Amazon Has a Secret Shop Loaded With Deals
- 7 Ways to Save Money When Shopping Online
- Four Holiday Shopping Strategies to Keep You in Check
- Holiday Tipping Guide: Who to Tip (And How Much?)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.