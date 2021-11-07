Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) five-year earnings growth trails the massive shareholder returns

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Don't believe it? Then look at the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) share price. It's 376% higher than it was five years ago. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. In the last week the share price is up 4.3%.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Amazon.com investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Amazon.com achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 63% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 37% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 67.95.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:AMZN Earnings Per Share Growth November 7th 2021

We know that Amazon.com has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Amazon.com stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Amazon.com shareholders gained a total return of 6.3% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 37% over five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Amazon.com (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.