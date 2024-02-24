Amazon.com (XTRA:AMZ) Price Target Increased by 11.68% to 191.12

The average one-year price target for Amazon.com (XTRA:AMZ) has been revised to 191.12 / share. This is an increase of 11.68% from the prior estimate of 171.13 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 147.68 to a high of 220.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.99% from the latest reported closing price of 157.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amazon.com. This is an increase of 299 owner(s) or 4.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMZ is 2.24%, an increase of 2.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.24% to 7,113,012K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 289,148K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 272,001K shares, representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZ by 7.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 218,189K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212,535K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZ by 2.50% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 192,440K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207,780K shares, representing a decrease of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZ by 1.50% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 180,839K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176,207K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZ by 7.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 164,160K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157,129K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZ by 8.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.