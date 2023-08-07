News & Insights

Amazon.com set to meet with FTC ahead of potential antitrust lawsuit -source

August 07, 2023 — 01:09 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson and Diane Bartz for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O is set to meet next week with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ahead of a potential long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against the retailer, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The FTC began probing Amazon during the Trump administration. The company has been criticized for allegedly favoring its own products and disfavoring outside sellers on its platform.

