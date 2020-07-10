Amazon.com says it sent the TikTok ban email to employees in error

US Markets
Amazon.com Inc said it sent an email earlier on Friday that requested employees remove the TikTok app from mobile devices that also had access to company emails in error.

July 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said it sent an email earlier on Friday that requested employees remove the TikTok app from mobile devices that also had access to company emails in error.

A company spokeswoman said there has been no change in its policy on TikTok.

"This morning’s email to some of our employees was sent in error," a company spokeswoman said. "There is no change to our policies right now with regard to TikTok."

