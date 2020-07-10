Amazon.com says it sent the TikTok ban email to employees in error

By Echo Wang

July 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said it sent an email earlier on Friday that requested employees remove the TikTok app from mobile devices that also had access to company emails in error.

A company spokeswoman said there has been no change in its policy on TikTok.

"This morning’s email to some of our employees was sent in error," a company spokeswoman said. "There is no change to our policies right now with regard to TikTok."

(Reporting by Kenneth Li Editing by Chris Reese) ((K.Li@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: TIKTOK AMAZON/EMAIL (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.