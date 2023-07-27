Amazon.com Reports After the Close on 8/3 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Amazon.com (NASD: AMZN) AMZN next earnings date is projected to be 8/3 after the close, with earnings estimates of $0.35/share on $131.42 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Amazon.com earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q1 2023 4/27/2023 0.350 Q4 2022 2/2/2023 0.250 Q3 2022 10/27/2022 0.170 Q2 2022 7/28/2022 0.180 Q1 2022 4/28/2022 0.370

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Amazon.com has options available that expire August 04th.

