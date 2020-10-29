Amazon.com Q3 Results Beat Street Estimates

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Thursday reported a third-quarter profit that surged from a year ago, driven by revenue growth. The online retail giant's earnings and revenues trumped Wall Street estimates.

Seattle, Washington-based Amazon's third-quarter rose to $6.33 billion or $12.37 per share from $2.13 billion or $4.23 per share last year. On average, 40 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $7.41 per share for the quarter.

Amazon's sales for the quarter increased 37% to $96.15 billion from $69.98 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $92.70 billion for the quarter.

Sales from North America jumped 39 percent to $59.37 billion from $42.64 billion last year, while international sales rose 37 percent to $25.17 billion from $18.35 billion. Meanwhile, revenues of Amazon Web Services, Amazon's cloud service division, jumped 29 percent to $11.60 billion from $8.99 billion.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects sales of $112.0 billion to $121.0 billion. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $112.32 billion.

AMZN is currently trading at $3,211.01, up $48.23 or 1.52%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, slipped $36.01 or 1.12%, in the after-hours trade.

