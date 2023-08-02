Amazon.com Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Standard and Poors Global

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) has taken over the #12 spot from Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Amazon.com Inc versus Standard and Poors Global Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (AMZN plotted in blue; SPGI plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AMZN vs. SPGI:
AMZN is currently trading down about 2.4%, while SPGI is down about 1.2% midday Wednesday.
