News & Insights

Markets
AMZN

Amazon.com Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Standard and Poors Global

August 02, 2023 — 11:45 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) has taken over the #12 spot from Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Amazon.com Inc versus Standard and Poors Global Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (AMZN plotted in blue; SPGI plotted in green):

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AMZN vs. SPGI:

AMZN,SPGI Relative Performance Chart

AMZN is currently trading down about 2.4%, while SPGI is down about 1.2% midday Wednesday.

Favorites »

Also see:
 BDC Investor
 ETFs Holding PMTS
 VFC Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
SPGI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.