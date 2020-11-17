Amazon.com Introduces Amazon Pharmacy With Prime Prescription Savings Benefit

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) has unveiled Amazon Pharmacy which allows customers to order prescription medications for home delivery. The Amazon Prime prescription savings benefit gives Prime members access to low prices on many brand name and generic prescription medications when paying without insurance.

Amazon said customers can add insurance information and ask their prescriber to send new or existing prescriptions directly to Amazon Pharmacy for fulfilment. Customers have online self-service help options combined with phone access to customer care. Pharmacists are available 24/7 to answer questions about medications.

"We designed Amazon Pharmacy to put customers first - bringing Amazon's customer obsession to an industry that can be inconvenient and confusing," said TJ Parker, Vice President, Amazon Pharmacy.

The company said Amazon Prime prescription savings benefit saves members up to 80% off generic and 40% off brand name medications when paying without insurance. Prime members also receive unlimited, free two-day delivery on orders from Amazon Pharmacy.

Amazon Pharmacy manages customer information in compliance with HIPAA. The company said it does not share Protected Health Information outside of the pharmacy for advertising or marketing purposes without clear permission from the customer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.