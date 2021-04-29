Amazon.com Inc. Reports Gain In Q1 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $8.11 billion, or $15.79 per share. This compares with $2.54 billion, or $5.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $9.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.8% to $108.52 billion from $75.45 billion last year.

Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $8.11 Bln. vs. $2.54 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $15.79 vs. $5.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $9.54 -Revenue (Q1): $108.52 Bln vs. $75.45 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $110 - $116 Bln

