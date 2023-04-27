Amazon.com Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN):

Earnings: $3.17 billion in Q1 vs. -$3.84 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.31 in Q1 vs. -$0.38 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.21 per share Revenue: $127.36 billion in Q1 vs. $116.44 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $127.0 - $133.0 Bln

