Amazon.com Inc. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $6.33 billion, or $12.37 per share. This compares with $2.13 billion, or $4.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $7.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.4% to $96.15 billion from $69.98 billion last year.

Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $6.33 Bln. vs. $2.13 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $12.37 vs. $4.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $7.41 -Revenue (Q3): $96.15 Bln vs. $69.98 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $112.0 - $121.0 Bln

