Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 79.9x Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 21x and even P/E's lower than 12x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Amazon.com certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:AMZN Price Based on Past Earnings April 27th 2021

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Amazon.com's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 82% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 575% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 29% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 15% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Amazon.com is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Amazon.com's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Amazon.com's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

