Amazon.com Inc. Announces Rise In Q1 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $10.43 billion, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $3.17 billion, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $143.31 billion from $127.36 billion last year.

Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $144.0 - $149.0 Bln

