Amazon.com Inc. Announces Advance In Q4 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $14.32 billion, or $27.75 per share. This compares with $7.22 billion, or $14.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $137.41 billion from $125.56 billion last year.

Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $14.32 Bln. vs. $7.22 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $27.75 vs. $14.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.58 -Revenue (Q4): $137.41 Bln vs. $125.56 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $112.0 - $117.0 Bln

