Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock.

Shares of this online retailer have returned -26.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.8% change. The Zacks Internet - Commerce industry, to which Amazon belongs, has lost 19.4% over this period. Now the key question is: Where could the stock be headed in the near term?

While media releases or rumors about a substantial change in a company's business prospects usually make its stock 'trending' and lead to an immediate price change, there are always some fundamental facts that eventually dominate the buy-and-hold decision-making.

Revisions to Earnings Estimates

Here at Zacks, we prioritize appraising the change in the projection of a company's future earnings over anything else. That's because we believe the present value of its future stream of earnings is what determines the fair value for its stock.

Our analysis is essentially based on how sell-side analysts covering the stock are revising their earnings estimates to take the latest business trends into account. When earnings estimates for a company go up, the fair value for its stock goes up as well. And when a stock's fair value is higher than its current market price, investors tend to buy the stock, resulting in its price moving upward. Because of this, empirical studies indicate a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and short-term stock price movements.

Amazon is expected to post earnings of $4.64 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -69.3%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -61.8%.

For the current fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate of $10.85 points to a change of -83.3% from the prior year. Over the last 30 days, this estimate has changed -49.7%.

For the next fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate of $54.81 indicates a change of +405.2% from what Amazon is expected to report a year ago. Over the past month, the estimate has changed +72.5%.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is a more conclusive indicator of a stock's near-term price performance, as it effectively harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions. The size of the recent change in the consensus estimate, along with three other factors related to earnings estimates, has resulted in a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) for Amazon.

The chart below shows the evolution of the company's forward 12-month consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Projected Revenue Growth

Even though a company's earnings growth is arguably the best indicator of its financial health, nothing much happens if it cannot raise its revenues. It's almost impossible for a company to grow its earnings without growing its revenue for long periods. Therefore, knowing a company's potential revenue growth is crucial.

In the case of Amazon, the consensus sales estimate of $120.13 billion for the current quarter points to a year-over-year change of +6.2%. The $526.96 billion and $615.8 billion estimates for the current and next fiscal years indicate changes of +12.2% and +16.9%, respectively.

Last Reported Results and Surprise History

Amazon reported revenues of $116.44 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +7.3%. EPS of $4.24 for the same period compares with $15.79 a year ago.

Compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $117.02 billion, the reported revenues represent a surprise of -0.49%. The EPS surprise was -51.43%.

Over the last four quarters, Amazon surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times. The company could not beat consensus revenue estimates in any of the last four quarters.

Valuation

No investment decision can be efficient without considering a stock's valuation. Whether a stock's current price rightly reflects the intrinsic value of the underlying business and the company's growth prospects is an essential determinant of its future price performance.

While comparing the current values of a company's valuation multiples, such as price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-sales (P/S) and price-to-cash flow (P/CF), with its own historical values helps determine whether its stock is fairly valued, overvalued, or undervalued, comparing the company relative to its peers on these parameters gives a good sense of the reasonability of the stock's price.

As part of the Zacks Style Scores system, the Zacks Value Style Score (which evaluates both traditional and unconventional valuation metrics) organizes stocks into five groups ranging from A to F (A is better than B; B is better than C; and so on), making it helpful in identifying whether a stock is overvalued, rightly valued, or temporarily undervalued.

Amazon is graded F on this front, indicating that it is trading at a premium to its peers. Click here to see the values of some of the valuation metrics that have driven this grade.

Bottom Line

The facts discussed here and much other information on Zacks.com might help determine whether or not it's worthwhile paying attention to the market buzz about Amazon. However, its Zacks Rank #5 does suggest that it may underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.