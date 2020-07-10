US Markets
AMZN

Amazon.com demands TikTok app be removed from employee devices over 'security risks' -memo

Contributors
Echo Wang Reuters
Krystal Hu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Amazon.com Inc has requested employees remove the TikTok video sharing app from their mobile devices by July 10 over "security risks," according to a memo to employees seen by Reuters.

By Echo Wang and Krystal Hu

July 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O has requested employees remove the TikTok video sharing app from their mobile devices by July 10 over "security risks," according to a memo to employees seen by Reuters.

"Due to security risk, the TikTok app is no longer permitted on mobile devices that access Amazon email. If you have TikTok on your device, you must remove it by 10-Jul to retain mobile access to Amazon email. At this time, using TikTok from your Amazon laptop browser is allowed," according to the email.

An Amazon.com representative was not immediately reachable.

(Reporting by Echo Wang and Krystal Hu; editing by Kenneth Li and Chris Reese)

((K.Li@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular