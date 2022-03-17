US Markets
Amazon.com closes deal to buy MGM -- blog

Contributor
Diane Bartz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Thursday said it was closing its $8.5 billion deal to buy MGM, combining the fabled movie maker behind "Rocky" and "James Bond" with the online retailing giant as it looks to draw consumers through more streaming video.

In a blog post, Amazon said it would welcome all MGM employees to the company and work with the studio's leadership, indicating there would not be layoffs. Its decision to close comes after a deadline passed for the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to challenge the deal.

