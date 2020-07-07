Amazon.com Closes Above $3,000 for the First Time

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) has joined the exalted ranks of $3,000-plus stocks. The company hit that milestone on Monday, when its stock closed above that level for the first time in its history.

In recent years, the company has become the incumbent online retailer, the first choice for a great many people when it comes to buying a vast range of items. This trend has snowballed ever more, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon is well suited for times like this; it's easy to order from and a customer usually -- despite some supply glitches this spring -- gets their goods quickly, with no-contact delivery.

Image source: Amazon.com.

Amazon also benefits from the retail apocalypse, which has accelerated because of the coronavirus and the stay-in-place mandates it has engendered (and which are coming back now that the outbreak is resurgent). It is inconvenient or impossible for customers to go brick-and-mortar stores in order to obtain necessary/wanted goods; Amazon is a default alternative for them to turn to.

The coronavirus has also boosted demand for what can be considered a kind of stealth business for Amazon as far as the general public is concerned -- its powerful and very popular Amazon Web Services (AWS) division.

In the company's most recently reported quarter, AWS contributed over $10.2 billion to the company's total net sales of almost $75.5 billion. As a business unit, AWS' growth outpaced that of torrid North American retail sales, growing at a year-over-year pace of almost 33% against the latter's 29%.

Amazon's leap over the $3,000 line on Monday was due to a nearly 6% rise in its share price on the day. That was a better performance than many rival retail stocks, not to mention the top equity indexes.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/1/20

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.