Amazon.com (BER:AMZ) Price Target Increased by 19.94% to 159.53

The average one-year price target for Amazon.com (BER:AMZ) has been revised to 159.53 / share. This is an increase of 19.94% from the prior estimate of 133.01 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 119.00 to a high of 222.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.38% from the latest reported closing price of 122.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6056 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amazon.com. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMZ is 2.13%, an increase of 14.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 6,775,238K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 272,001K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 269,629K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZ by 17.47% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 216,527K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189,282K shares, representing an increase of 12.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZ by 203.20% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 212,535K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208,025K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZ by 16.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 170,152K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165,309K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZ by 17.51% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 134,807K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134,757K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZ by 796.90% over the last quarter.

