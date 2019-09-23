Amazon.com (AMZN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $1774.73, changing hands as low as $1767.32 per share. Amazon.com Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMZN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMZN's low point in its 52 week range is $1307 per share, with $2035.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1771.03.

