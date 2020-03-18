Amazon.com (AMZN) in Focus: Stock Moves 7% Higher

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company, as the stock is now down 15.3% in the past one-month time frame.

The stock perhaps gained on surging e-commerce orders due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has moved higher for Amazon.com over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for the company. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price

Amazon.com, Inc. price | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Amazon.com currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Investors interested in the Internet - Commerce industry may consider eBay Inc. EBAY, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

