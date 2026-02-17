Amazon Is Working On an AI Content Marketplace for Publishers. Could This Move Send the Stock Soaring?

Key Points

The AI content marketplace will be part of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS consists of more than 200 different businesses.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is among the tech giants working to create an artificial intelligence (AI) content marketplace. On the surface, this makes sense as such content can create huge copyright-related legal headaches for those who scrape the content without authorization.

Amazon stock may well be a buy due to its e-commerce-related businesses and its cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS). Unfortunately for investors hoping to capitalize on AI-related content, that business is unlikely to materially help Amazon stock, and here's why.

Amazon's AI content marketplace

Admittedly, Amazon is probably providing a valuable service by creating such a marketplace.

Its Amazon Bedrock provides access to foundational models from AI start-ups through AWS, while Amazon Quick Suite allows for data analysis, visualizations, and automatic workflows through natural language. When combined with legal protections, such services should give Amazon an added revenue source.

Unfortunately for investors, the size of Amazon may drown out any successes from its AI marketplace. The company boasts a market cap of approximately $2.2 trillion. Consequently, its earnings reports lack specifics on comparatively small businesses inside the enterprise.

As previously mentioned, it launched this business as a part of AWS. While the earnings report specifies the nearly $129 billion in AWS revenue for 2025 ($36 billion of which it generated in the fourth quarter), it offers no revenue breakdowns of which parts of AWS generated that revenue.

In 2025, AWS increased its revenue by 20% year over year. Still, AWS claims to offer more than 200 fully featured services from its data centers. Thus, even if the AI content marketplace grew revenue at triple-digit rates, investors are unlikely to know that unless Amazon voluntarily offers that data.

Additionally, it appears Microsoft is going to be Amazon's largest competitor in this space. Unfortunately, with a market capitalization of just under $3.0 trillion, it is equally unlikely to offer transparency into such a business, leaving interested investors without a means to gauge how such businesses will perform.

Should investors buy Amazon based on its AI content marketplace?

In the end, investors should not expect Amazon stock to rise purely because of its AI content marketplace.

Admittedly, amid robust revenue growth, AWS is arguably Amazon's secret weapon, arguably making it an excellent reason to own Amazon stock.

Still, an AI content marketplace is merely one of more than 200 businesses under the AWS umbrella, and investors have no idea how each business performs individually. Moreover, its main competitor is another megacap unlikely to deliver the transparency needed to judge its performance.

For this reason, investors should not expect the AI marketplace to become a catalyst for Amazon.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

