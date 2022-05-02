Amazon workers vote against unionizing second New York warehouse

May 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O workers have voted against unionizing a second warehouse in New York City, a ballot count on Monday showed, representing a defeat for labor organizers who just weeks ago secured their first U.S. win at the retailing giant.

About 62% of workers who voted at the company's sortation center in the borough of Staten Island, known as LDJ5, rejected joining the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), according to a tally by U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) officials.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif.; Editing by Chris Reese)

