Amazon workers vote against unionizing second New York warehouse

Amazon.com Inc workers have voted against unionizing a second warehouse in New York City, a ballot count on Monday showed, representing a defeat for labor organizers who just weeks ago secured their first U.S. win at the retailing giant.

About 62% of workers who voted at the company's sortation center in the borough of Staten Island, known as LDJ5, rejected joining the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), according to a tally by U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) officials.

