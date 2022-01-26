US Markets
Amazon workers meet requirements to hold union election at New York warehouse -NLRB

Julia Love Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

A group of Amazon.com workers has met the requirements to hold a union election at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York, a spokeswoman for the U.S. National Labor Relations Board confirmed on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Leslie Adler)

