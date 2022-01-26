Amazon workers meet requirements to hold union election at New York warehouse -NLRB

Jan 26 (Reuters) - A group of Amazon.com AMZN.O workers has met the requirements to hold a union election at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York, a spokeswoman for the U.S. National Labor Relations Board confirmed on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Julia.Love@thomsonreuters.com, @byJuliaLove; 52 (55) 5282-7131;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.