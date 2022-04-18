Amazon workers in small New Jersey facility file for union election

Adds background

April 18 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O workers at a small facility in New Jersey have shown enough interest to hold a vote on unionizing, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said on Monday.

At least 60 of 200 workers from Amazon's DNK5 depot in Bayonne, New Jersey, have submitted cards seeking to organize as part of Local 713 International Brotherhood of the Trade Union, the NLRB said.

The news follows growing interest in organizing at Amazon, which for years had resisted unions in its U.S. operations.

Just last month, thousands of employees at the JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island voted to organize under a different group known as the Amazon Labor Union, and workers at a second Staten Island warehouse are weighing later this month whether to unionize.

An election date and terms have yet to be agreed upon for the delivery station DNK5. Amazon could dispute the validity of this latest petition.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

