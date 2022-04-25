Amazon workers in Canada's Alberta, Northwest Territories file for union vote

April 25 (Reuters) - A Teamsters group, which represents roughly 7,000 Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O fulfillment center workers across Canada's Alberta and the Northwest Territories, has filed an application with the Labor Board to hold a vote for union representation.

The effort is Teamsters' second attempt at forming a union at the Amazon site in Nisku, after a failed attempt last fall, the group said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.