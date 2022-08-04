US Markets
Amazon workers at UK warehouse walk out over pay offer, union says

Muvija M Reuters
Amazon workers at a warehouse in Tilbury in southeast England have walked out in protest over pay, the trade union GMB said on Thursday.

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Amazon workers at a warehouse in Tilbury in southeast England have walked out in protest over pay, the trade union GMB said on Thursday.

"Amazon continues to reject working with trade unions to deliver better working conditions and fair pay. Their repeated use of short-term contracts is designed to undermine worker’s rights," the union said.

