Amazon workers at UK warehouse to strike for three days in June

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

June 08, 2023 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by Sinchita Mitra for Reuters ->

June 8 (Reuters) - UK labour union GMB said on Thursday that Amazon AMZN.O workers at a warehouse in Coventry will strike for three days in June over a pay dispute.

The union said workers at the warehouse will walk out from June 12 to June 14.

Workers at the site had staged the first strike at Amazon's operations in Britain in January, and followed it up with strikes in February, March and April.

Labour unions representing nurses, teachers, civil servants and transport staff, have been calling strikes amid inflationary pressures.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com))

