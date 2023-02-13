US Markets
Amazon workers at UK warehouse set further strike dates

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

February 13, 2023 — 08:50 am EST

Written by Muvija M for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Britain will walk out for seven further days in an escalation of a dispute over pay, their trade union said on Monday.

Last month GMB union members at the warehouse in Coventry, central England, staged the first ever strike at the U.S. e-commerce giant's operations in Britain.

GMB said more than 350 staff at Coventry warehouse would now take further industrial action on Feb. 28, March 2 and March 13-17.

"Amazon bosses can stop this industrial action by doing the right thing and negotiating a proper pay rise with workers," GMB Senior Organiser Amanda Gearing said in the statement.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

(Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

