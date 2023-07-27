News & Insights

US Markets
AMZN

Amazon workers at two UK fulfilment centres to strike in August

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

July 27, 2023 — 06:08 am EDT

Written by Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Adds Amazon response in paragraphs 4-5, background paragraph 6

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's GMB trade union said on Thursday more than a thousand workers at two Amazon AMZN.O fulfilment centres in England would take strike action in early August in an ongoing pay dispute.

"This industrial action will spread further: it’s clear the fight for workers’ rights at Amazon is only just beginning,” GMB Senior Organiser  Rachel Fagan said in a statement.

Workers in Rugeley will walk out on Aug. 3-4 and staff in Coventry will take action on Aug. 4-5, the union said.

Amazon said they regularly review their pay to ensure they offer competitive wages and benefits.

"In less than a year, our minimum pay has risen by 10% and by more than 37% since 2018," an Amazon spokesperson said.

In June, the union said Amazon workers in Coventry, who had previously staged a series of walkouts since January, had voted in favour of six more months of industrial action.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi, additional reporting by Helen Reid; writing by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((farouq.suleiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.