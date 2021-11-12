Amazon worker group in New York withdraws petition to organize union

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A group of Amazon workers in New York City's Staten Island has withdrawn a petition to organize a union, a spokeswoman for the U.S. National Labor Relations Board confirmed on Friday.

