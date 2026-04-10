Amazon Will Impose a Temporary Fuel Surcharge on Some Customers. Should Investors Worry?

Key Points

Amazon will add a 3.5% fuel surcharge added to some types of sales.

The majority of operating income does not comes from its consumer business.

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The spike in oil prices has reverberated across the economy as all parties pass costs down to consumers. To that end, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced a fuel surcharge on many of its deliveries.

Admittedly, that type of charge is not unique to Amazon. Nonetheless, such a price increase can lead to lower sales, which could filter down to Amazon's top and bottom lines. Knowing that, should Amazon investors worry or stick to their investment theses?

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The fuel surcharge

According to Amazon's notice to sellers, a 3.5% fuel surcharge will become effective on April 17. The company will apply it to Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) in the U.S. and Canada and Remote Fulfillment with FBA in several countries. Beginning May 2, it will also affect Buy with Prime (which pertains to online merchants selling to Prime members) in the U.S. and Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF) in both the U.S. and Canada.

This will not affect Amazon Prime customers who buy directly from Amazon. Hence, the direct effects will fall primarily on its third-party seller services business.

Financial effects

Company financials do not break down costs within this business, though we know it accounted for $172 billion, or 24% of the company's revenue in 2025. Over the last year, revenue increased by 11%, slightly below the 12% revenue growth for the overall company.

Investors could turn negative on the stock if sales slow. Nonetheless, Amazon's fastest growth came from AWS, which grew revenue by 24% during the period and accounted for the majority of Amazon's operating income.

Within e-commerce, digital advertising revenue surged 23% year over year. Although many analysts consider advertising an underrated reason to buy Amazon stock, its $69 billion in revenue is substantially smaller than its third-party seller business.

Those other businesses could overshadow third-party seller services and any concerns about fuel charges. Moreover, the second-quarter 2026 report, which will be the first earnings release to show any effects, does not come out until late July or early August. Thus, investors will not know the effects of the higher costs for months, if they appear at all.

How investors should react

Ultimately, rising fuel prices are unlikely to change the value proposition of Amazon stock, indicating its shareholders should stay the course.

Indeed, since Amazon depends heavily on logistics, a slight slowdown in the growth of net income should not surprise shareholders.

However, investors should remember that AWS accounts for the majority of operating income. Since that part of the business does not depend heavily on fuel, that income source should not be affected.

Also, Amazon is a massive company encompassing several businesses, and for this reason, details like fuel costs do not appear in its earnings reports. That omission should make it easier for the consumer discretionary stock to maintain its investment thesis, reassuring investors as the company navigates the current business environment.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.