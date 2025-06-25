Markets
AMZN

Amazon Web Services, Veeva Systems To Expand Collaboration

June 25, 2025 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amazon Web Services, an Amazon.com, company (AMZN), and Veeva Systems (VEEV) announced an expansion of their long-standing collaboration. Veeva is using AWS as the cloud infrastructure for its Veeva Vault applications, including Veeva Vault CRM Suite. Veeva is now expanding beyond its use of AWS infrastructure as it scales its software and data offerings globally. Looking forward, the companies are working together in new ways to support evolving industry needs.

Willem Visser, vice president of EC2 at AWS, said: "We are pleased to support Veeva's integration of Amazon Connect into its Vault CRM Service Center to help biopharmaceutical companies deliver the targeted, efficient experiences healthcare professionals expect, while maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
VEEV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.