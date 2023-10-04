News & Insights

Amazon Web Services to open development centre in Kenya

October 04, 2023 — 11:48 am EDT

Written by Hereward Holland for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company's cloud-computing division, said on Wednesday it would open a development centre in Kenya's capital Nairobi, creating jobs in software development, cloud support, and software engineering.

Sometimes dubbed the "Silicon Savannah", Kenya is one of Africa's biggest technology hubs, hosting offices of some of the world's tech giants alongside thriving startups.

"This centre will enable the local market to tap into an incredible pool of technical talent," said Uwem Ukpong, vice president of global services at AWS.

As the world's largest cloud computing provider, AWS is used by companies such as Netflix NFLX.O, General Electric GE.N and Sony 6758.T, enabling storage, networking and remote security.

"The Kenyan technology sector continues to be a source of growth and job creation at a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world," said Kenya's President William Ruto.

