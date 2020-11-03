Amazon Web Services To Open Data Centers In Switzerland

(RTTNews) - Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com (AMZN) company is planning to open an infrastructure region in Switzerland in the second half of 2022.

The AWS Europe Region will be comprising three Availability Zones and join existing regions in France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Sweden, and the UK, the company said in a statement.

Availability Zones are technology infrastructure in different geographic locations with independent power, cooling, and physical security. These zones, connected via redundant, ultra-low-latency networks, are placed in different locations with enough distance, with the aim of lessening the risk of a single event affecting users' business continuity. At the same time, these Availability Zones are located near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications.

AWS now provides 77 Availability Zones across 24 geographic regions across the globe. It has plans for 12 more Availability Zones and four more AWS Regions in Switzerland, Indonesia, Japan, and Spain.

According to the cloud provider, there are more than 10,000 monthly users for AWS in Switzerland.

"The new AWS Europe (Zurich) Region will enable even more developers, startups, and enterprises as well as government, education, and non-profit organizations to run their applications and serve end users from data centers located in Switzerland," Amazon said in a release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.