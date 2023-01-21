Markets
Amazon Web Services To Invest $35 Bln By 2040 To Establish Data Center Campuses Across Virginia

January 21, 2023 — 09:47 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion by 2040 to establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia. The planned investment will create at least 1,000 total new jobs across Virginia, the state Governor Glenn Youngkin said in a statement.

According to the Governor statement, Numerous localities in the Commonwealth are under consideration and will be decided at a later date. The new campuses will combine expandable capacity to position AWS for long-term growth in the Commonwealth.

"Since 2006, AWS has invested more than $35 billion in Virginia, boosting the Commonwealth's total Gross Domestic Product by nearly $7 billion and supporting thousands of jobs annually," said Amazon Web Services said Roger Wehner, Director of Economic Development, AWS.

