Oil
AMZN

Amazon Web Services says will open data centers in Israel

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Amazon Web Services said it will open data centers in Israel, with the announcement coming weeks after Israel signed a deal with AWS and Google for a more than $1 billion project to provide cloud services for its public sector and military.

June 11 (Reuters) - Amazon Web Services AMZN.O said it will open data centers in Israel, with the announcement coming weeks after Israel signed a deal with AWS and Google for a more than $1 billion project to provide cloud services for its public sector and military.

In April, AWS and Google GOOGL.O won a tender for the four phase project known as "Nimbus".

"Today, Amazon Web Services Inc, an Amazon.com company, announced it will open an infrastructure region in Israel in the first half of 2023", AWS said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN GOOGL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: LBMA Responsible Sourcing Program

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell discusses trading data and trends in the precious metals market and the LBMA Responsible Sourcing Program.

    7 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular