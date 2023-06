BENGALURU, June 2 (Reuters) - The head of Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O cloud division, Amazon Web Services, in India and South Asia, Puneet Chandok, has resigned, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

