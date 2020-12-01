Amazon Web Services Extends Deal With Zoom

(RTTNews) - Amazon's cloud platform Amazon Web Services or AWS announced an extension to its agreement with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to be its preferred cloud provider.

The multi-year agreement is expected to enable Zoom to rise to the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zoom will continue to leverage AWS's global infrastructure and portfolio of services, including capabilities in compute, storage, content distribution, and security.

With AWS's portfolio of services, Zoom could grow its core video meeting platform and innovate new customer experiences for its corporate and individual customers, Amazon said in a statement.

The companies are also collaborating to develop new solutions for Zoom's enterprise users.

Zoom, which was in partnership with AWS since 2011, expanded its relationship earlier this year to keep up with surging demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. According to the company, hundreds of millions of new Zoom participants began to use the platform for online education, business meetings, social gatherings, etc.

Zoom on AWS now accommodates more than 300 million daily meeting participants regularly since April 2020, compared to 10 million in December 2019.

Zoom now provides video conferencing technology to more than 130,000 schools globally at no charge, as well as millions of families and individuals. This is in addition to the company's traditional enterprise-scale users.

AWS has provided Zoom with over 1,000 Amazon WorkSpaces virtual desktops to help the company manage an unprecedented increase in demand.

