Amazon vs. Booking: Comparing Revenue Trends Between a Retail Giant and a Travel Titan

Key Points

Amazon currently operates at a vastly higher revenue scale than Booking, maintaining a massive financial advantage across the entire observed period.

Over roughly the last eight quarters, Amazon demonstrated generally positive quarter-over-quarter trajectories, while Booking experienced alternating periods of sharp revenue expansion and contraction.

Investors should watch whether these differing quarter-over-quarter volatility patterns persist or if the revenue gap between the two companies fundamentally shifts over time.

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Amazon: Sustaining Broad Revenue Scale

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) primarily generates revenue by selling diverse consumer goods online, operating physical retail stores, and providing cloud computing solutions to global enterprise clients.

It introduced Amazon Supply Chain Services to open its internal logistics network to third-party businesses in May 2026, and it reported a 17% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Booking: Navigating Cyclical Travel Revenue

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) mainly earns revenue by facilitating online travel accommodations, flight bookings, car rentals, and restaurant reservations across its multiple digital platforms for individual consumers.

It integrated new artificial intelligence booking tools into its platforms in mid-2026 while simultaneously managing workforce reductions, and it generated a 23% EBIT margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue represents the total amount of money a company brings in from selling its goods or services before any expenses are deducted, and it matters because it serves as the foundational indicator of customer demand and overall business growth.

Quarterly Revenue for Amazon and Booking

Quarter (Period End) Amazon Revenue Booking Revenue Q2 2024 (June 2024) $148.0 billion $5.9 billion Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $158.9 billion $8.0 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $187.8 billion $5.5 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $155.7 billion $4.8 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $167.7 billion $6.8 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $180.2 billion $9.0 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $213.4 billion $6.3 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $181.5 billion $5.5 billion

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 24, 2026.

Foolish Take

Examining the revenue trends for Amazon and Booking Holdings reveal the quirks in their businesses. The fourth quarter is the largest in terms of sales for the former, thanks to the winter holiday shopping season, while the latter sees its biggest revenue quarter during the summer travel time.

Both are seeing a trend of strong sales expansion. Amazon’s $181.5 billion in its most recent quarter was a 17% year-over-year increase. Booking’s $5.5 billion represented 16% year-over-year growth.

While revenue trends indicate healthy businesses, Booking warned the U.S. conflict with Iran is expected to hurt sales just as the 2026 travel season is ramping up. This caused the company’s stock to drop to a 52-week low of $150.14 in May. The dip creates a buy opportunity.

Amazon’s share price fell from its 52-week high of $278.56 reached in May due to its massive capital expenditures to provide the tech infrastructure needed to grow its artificial intelligence business. Its spending caused Q1 free cash flow to plunge 95% year over year, but the expense is helping to fuel its AWS cloud computing division’s revenue growth, which rose 28% year over year in Q1. Its share price drop also presents investors with an opportunity to pick up shares.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Booking Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.