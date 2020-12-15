US Markets
Amazon urges judge to set aside $10 bln cloud contract award to Microsoft

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O urged a U.S. judge to toss out the Pentagon's $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract award after the Defense Department in September said a court-ordered re-evaluation had determined Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O proposal still represented the best value for the government.

The company's Amazon Web Services unit said in a redacted Oct. 23 court filing unsealed Tuesday that the award to Microsoft must "be invalidated because it is the product of systematic bias, bad faith, and undue influence exerted by President Trump to steer the award away from" the company. It called it a "flawed and politically corrupted decision."

