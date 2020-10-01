Amazon Unveils Product Serialization Service Transparency In Japan, Australia

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) announced that it has launched Transparency, a product serialization service, in Japan and Australia.

Amazon Transparency, which was launched in 2018, has also reached a milestone of enrolling over 10,000 brands into the program.

The service, which ensures that customers always receive authentic goods when shopping in Amazon's stores, is now available in 10 countries where Amazon has a store.

Transparency allows brands to uniquely identify each unit they produce through the application of unique codes on the product or its packaging. These codes allow Amazon to inspect and authenticate every unit enrolled in Transparency proactively, detecting and stopping counterfeits before they ever reach customers.

The service has prevented 500 thousand suspected counterfeits to date.

