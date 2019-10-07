Amazon Unveils New Fire HD 10 Tablet

(RTTNews) - Amazon unveiled a redesigned version of its largest Fire tablet, the new Fire HD 10, that comes with a faster processor, longer battery life and faster charging.

The new tablet retains the 10.1-inch display, but comes with a new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. It offers up to 12 hours of battery life and 32 GB of internal storage with support for up to 512 GB of expandable storage via microSD.

The device also offers faster charging with a USB-C port, along with hands-free access to Alexa and new picture-in-picture capability.

Fire HD 10 is available in four colors - Plum, Twilight Blue, Black and all-new White - and starts at $149.99.

The new device is available today for pre-order and will begin shipping from October 30.

Customers who pre-order the device prior to October 30 will receive the Minecraft app included with purchase of the tablet.

Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices said, "The all-new Fire HD 10 has everything you need for entertainment with plenty of storage for your favorite videos, games, music, and books at home or on the go—and still under $150."

In the U.S., Amazon Prime members can watch movies and TV shows on the Fire HD 10, including Amazon Originals like 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'Fleabag,' 'The Boys,' 'Late Night,' and 'Cold War,' as well as live sports including 'Thursday Night Football' with Prime Video.

Prime members will also have access to more than two million songs as well as hundreds of hand-curated playlists and stations on Amazon Music.

They can enjoy unlimited access to more than 1,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, and receive one free pre-released book a month with Amazon First Reads.

With Twitch Prime, customers can enjoy free games, in-game content, and a Twitch channel subscription each month.

