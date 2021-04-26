Amazon Unveils IP Accelerator In Canada To Help Small Businesses Secure Trademark

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) announced Monday the launch of the Intellectual Property or IP Accelerator in Canada, aiming to help small businesses secure a trademark and protect their brands.

The technology company noted that the IP Accelerator connects small and medium-sized businesses or SMBs with a network of trusted Canadian IP law firms - including woman- and minority-owned, multilingual firms -charging reduced fees on key services.

IP rights are vital for businesses to stop bad actors from copying and infringing on their ideas. Meanwhile, individual trademark applications to the Canadian IP Office can take up to 28 months.

Amazon's IP Accelerator makes it easier and more cost effective for SMBs to obtain trademarks, protect their brands and tackle infringing goods both in Amazon's stores and the broader marketplace.

It is available to any brand selling in Amazon's stores, and directly connects Canadian SMB owners with a curated network of local law firms charging reduced, pre-negotiated rates on key services. This gives SMBs access to expert legal and general IP advice that may otherwise be cost-prohibitive or hard to find.

The participating firms in the IP Accelerator include Bereskin & Parr LLP, Brouillette Legal Inc., Chari Prenol Slaney & Turco, Clancy PC, JZC Intellectual Property Law, Kestenberg Siegal Lipkus LLP, Palmer IP, and Ridout & Maybee LLP.

Mary Beth Westmoreland, VP, Brand Protection at Amazon, said, "More than 30,000 Canada-based third-party sellers have grown their business with Amazon, reaching millions of customers while grossing more than $2 billion on Amazon's stores around the world. IP Accelerator allows our SMB selling partners to build on that success by protecting their valuable IP and setting them up for long-term growth."

In the United States, the IP Accelerator was launched in 2019, and has since expanded to Europe, Japan, India, and now Canada.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.